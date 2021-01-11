30 crore people in India will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in next few months: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that India is entering into a decisive battle against Covid-19, as the country prepares for the Made in India vaccination drive from January 16.

Ahead of the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country starting from January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has worked in an exemplary manner to showcase federalism in the fight against the pandemic and proper dialogue between Centre and states played a major role in it.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on vaccination rollout, the Prime Minister said 30 crore people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next few months.

He said quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity and, as a result, COVID-19 has not spread in India on the scale on which it spread in some other parts of the world.

"The proper dialogue between Centre and States has played a major role in combating COVID-19. In the fight against the COVID-19, we have worked in an exemplary manner to showcase federalism. I'm satisfied that we worked together by standing united in COVID crisis, quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity," the Prime Minister said.

He said India will start the world's largest vaccination programme from January 16 and two Made in India vaccines have been given emergency use approval.

Making the closing remarks at the meeting with the Chief Ministers on Covid vaccine roll-out, the Prime Minister said that the public representatives are not in the priority list and the first round of vaccines will be given to the frontline workers.

He also said that the state governments will not have to pay for the first round of Covid vaccines as the Centre will bear the cost.

"We aim to vaccinate 30 crore people in the next few months. Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," the Prime Minister said.

"We have to continue creating public awarreness, but the maximum awareness is required after the second and third round when we complete three crore vaccinations," Modi said.

The Prime MInister said that both the Indian vaccines are more cost effective than any other vaccine in the world.

"Apart from the two already approved vaccines, four others are in the pipeline. It will help us plan for the future in a better way. Our experts have taken all precautions to provide the countrymen with effective vaccines," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that these vaccines are made keeping in mind the situation of the country. "In the second phase, people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated," Modi said.

(With inputs from agencies)