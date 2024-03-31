3 Visva Bharati University Students Accuse Guest Professor Of Sexual Harassment; FIR Filed

Visva Bharati University | File pic

In a concerning incident at Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, three female students alleged sexual harassment and mental abuse against a guest professor. The students filed a a complaint at the Shantiniketan police station, citing intimidation tactics and obscene messages sent on their mobile phones.

FIR filed against professor

On March 28, an FIR was filed at the Shantiniketan police station, and the complaint was documented in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Belpur. According to reports, the students from the institute's Persian, Urdu and Islamic Studies department said that the professor threatened with failing them in their exams if they did not comply with his demands.

Read Also West Bengal: Jadavpur University Female Student Accuses Professor Of Sexual Harassment

One of the students reportedly said, "The professor threatened us with physical and mental abuse several times by threatening us that he will make us fail the exam. He even sent obscene messages on our WhatsApp. We are terrified. So I approached the police."

Professor denied accusations

However, the professor denied the allegations. "I have been a teacher here for a considerable period, and never before have I encountered such accusations," he told PTI.

Sudipta Bhattacharya, the spokesperson for the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association, has called for a prompt and thorough inquiry into the allegations.