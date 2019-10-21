3-month-old baby dead, 4 injured after fire breaks out in Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: A three-month-old baby boy died and four others were injured after a fire broke out at a private children's hospital in LB Nagar in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident happened in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital at 2.55 a.m, LB Nagar Police Station Inspector V Ashok Reddy told PTI. One baby died in the fire mishap and four other babies were injured and shifted by parents and police to different hospitals and they were stated to be doing fine, the police official said.

The fire was extinguished with the help of fire tenders, police said. As per preliminary information, a suspected short circuit caused the fire, Reddy said. As many as 42 children were undergoing treatment at the hospital at the time of the accident and the five babies were admitted in the NICU, the Inspector said.

Meanwhile, some people including parents and relatives of the injured children held a protest in front of the hospital. A case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered in connection with the incident and a probe is on.