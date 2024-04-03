3 Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Deported To Sri Lanka, Nalini Files Petition In Madras HC For Husband's Travel

ANI

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Murugan, Robert and Jayakumar were deported to Sri Lanka from Chennai airport Wednesday morning after they got their passport and received green signal from the Sri Lankan government.

Murugan, Jayakumar and Robert were staying at the Trichy refugee camp and were taken to the Chennai airport by the Trichy police.

Murugan's wife, Nalini, who was also a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, came to send off Murugan at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts- Muguran, Robert and Jayakumar deported to Sri Lanka from Chennai airport this morning.

Murugan, Jayakumar and Robert were staying in the Trichy refugee camp.



Nalini Files Petition In Madras High Court

Earlier in March, Nalini filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order from the Central and State Governments to permit her husband Murugan for an interview to obtain a passport to travel to the United Kingdom and settle with his daughter there.

In the petition filed in this regard, Nalini has mentioned that while the Supreme Court has released all the seven people, her husband Murugan has been kept in a special camp in Trichy district (Tamilnadu) as he is a citizen of Sri Lanka.

Nalini and Murugan were released from jail following the Supreme Court order on November 12, 2022.

Details Of Nalini's Filed Petition

In her petition Nalin had said she wants to live with her daughter who lives in London, she mentioned that both of them (Murugan and Nalini) have applied for passports that can permit to travel all countries and were called for an interview on January 30, 2024.

Nalini mentioned that her interview got completed but her husband could not attend the interview when called by the Sri Lankan Consulate.

As two people have already died in a month due to the bad conditions in the camp, she said in the petition that she wants to join her daughter before anything happens to her husband.

Therefore, Nalini has requested the Central and State Governments to provide her husband (Murugan) permission to go to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Chennai and to attend the interview.

Nalini Seeks For Adequate Police Security

In the petition, she has also requested to order the police to provide adequate security if required.

The country's longest serving woman prisoner serving a life sentence, Nalini was released from the Vellore jail following an order from the Supreme Court, freeing all six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, in the case.