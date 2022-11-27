3 children crushed to death by train in Punjab's Rupnagar | ANI

Three children were crushed to death by a passenger train near Sri Kiratpur Sahib here on Sunday, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place when four children of migrant labourers were playing near the railway track close to the bridge over Sutlej river, they said.

The fourth child was injured in the incident and was admitted to a hospital, said police.

The boys were in the age group of 7 to 11 years, police added.

Kirtarpur Sahib, Punjab | Three children dead, one injured in a train accident



2 children died on spot. One died on way to hospital. 4th one is being treated. Children had come here to eat berries off trees & did not realise a train was approaching them: ASI GRP, Jagjit Singh pic.twitter.com/SWZQQ0f2bu — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022