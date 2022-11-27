3 children crushed to death by train in Punjab's Rupnagar

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia3 children crushed to death by train in Punjab's Rupnagar

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Three children were crushed to death by a passenger train near Sri Kiratpur Sahib here on Sunday, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place when four children of migrant labourers were playing near the railway track close to the bridge over Sutlej river, they said.

The fourth child was injured in the incident and was admitted to a hospital, said police.

The boys were in the age group of 7 to 11 years, police added. 

