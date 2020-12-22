3 Bihar judges get the axe on moral ground

Patna

Bihar government on Tuesday finally issued orders for dismissal of three subordinate courts judges on charges of moral turpitude committed by them on the Republic Day, 2013 in Nepal. They have been denied all post-retirement benefits and would be deprived of even pension.

The general administration department of Bihar government in its four-page order said the three judges -- Hari NIwas Gupta, then principal judge, Jitendra Nath Singh, then additional sessions and district judge, and Komal Ram, then sub-judge, would not be eligible for their allowances, salaries with retrospective effect. It is for the first time senior judicial officers have been dismissed on charges of moral turpitude.

According to the charge sheet submitted against them, immediately after the Republic Day celebrations in 2013, they escaped to Viratnagar in Nepal and occupied rooms in a hotel near a bus stand. They had crossed from Forbesganj town in Araria district. For two consecutive days -- January 26 and 27 -- their mobiles were found switched off.

Nepal police raided the hotel and found the three judges in compromising positions with Nepalese women. They were apprehended and taken to the police station, where they revealed their identity as judges in Bihar. Later, they were freed.

However, a Nepal daily, Udghosh, published the story with the police version. The three judges denied their presence in Nepal and forced the newspaper to publish an apology. However, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu informed the ministry of Home Affairs about the truth.