27 out of 40 Muslim UPSC 2019 qualified candidates from Zakat Foundation: All you need to know about institution

According to the News18 report, out of these 40 candidates, at least 27 are from Zakat foundation. Interestingly, Narendra Modi-led BJP government has substantially increased budget allocation for minority community candidates appearing for the UPSC exam even as it made marginal cuts on educational grant for minorities.

What is Zakat Foundation of India?

The Zakat Foundation of India was established in 1997. On its website, the organisation states it is a Non-Governmental/Non-Profit Organization "which collects and utilizes ‘zakat’ or charity for socially beneficial projects in a transparent and organized manner".

The foundation is involved in many things, from Civil Service exam training to running an orphanage, charitable hospital, providing stipends to widows, etc. The foundation has also partnered with organisations in USA, Cananda and UK.

In October 2008, the Foundation signed an agreement with One World Children's Fund (OWCF), a San Francisco-based non-profit organization. According to the Foundation's website, OWCF, which operated in the United States, provides resources to organisations that work for work for the betterment of children and their caregivers. As per the agreement, “OWCF will facilitate increasing awareness and fundraising for ZFI in the United States,' the website states.