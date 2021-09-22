26,964 COVID-19 cases and 383 deaths reported in last 24 hours as India's active tally drops to lowest in 186 days

India reported 26,964 fresh COVID-19 cases and 383 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Wednesday morning also indicated that 34,167 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 3.01 lakh - the lowest in 186 days.

Many experts now contend that the country is headed towards an 'endemic stage' ever as others warn about the possibility of a third wave in the coming months. Against this backdrop, the Nationwide Vaccination Drive continues to gain momentum with 82.65 crore doses having been administered thus far.

While Kerala continues to remain the only state with an active tally well above the one lakh mark, recent data indicates a downward trend. Somewhat alarmingly, the northeastern state of Mizoram is now recording a surge, prompting officials to dub it a 'state of concern'. Over the past week it has been reporting an average of more than 1000 cases per day, with many children being affected.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 09:45 AM IST