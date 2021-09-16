22 new faces take oath in Gujarat as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel drops entire Vijay Rupani Cabinet

Gandhinagar: Brushing aside all sulking seniors and murmurs, the BJP’s central leadership has ensured that all the ministers in the previous regime are dropped in the Cabinet of newly elected Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. All 22 new legislators taking oath as ministers on Thursday are fresh faces.

Patel reportedly had a tough time implementing the no-repeat theory envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for Gujarat.

The new ministers, whose names will be officially announced a little later in the day, represent all the regions and key castes, are a combination of youth and seniors. There are three women in the list. State Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, who will be in the new team, has resigned.

Besides the new chief minister, two other legislators from Ahmedabad city are likely to find a place in the ministry, three from North Gujarat, five from central and 6 from South Gujarat. Saurashtra region, which sends the most number of MLAs, is likely to have seven lawmakers in the Patel Cabinet.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021