'₹21 Were Found In Donation Envelope': Priyanka Gandhi Takes 'Empty Rhetoric' Swipe At PM Modi In Rajasthan Citing Viral Video (WATCH)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday joined the Congress's ERCP Jan Jagran campaign in Sikrai assembly constituency in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dausa. She addressed a large public gathering and launched a series of sharp attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After accusing the Prime Minister of reneging on his promises on the ERCP, Priyanka stated that the Prime Minister only engages in empty rhetoric.

Priyanka Gandhi's 'envelope' swipe at PM Modi

She said, "I saw on TV, I don't know if it's true or not, that the Prime Minister visited the Dev Narayan Temple here."

Priyanka Gandhi stated that the Prime Minister had placed an envelope in the temple's donation box.

She remarked, "I watched on TV that after six months, the envelope deposited by the Prime Minister was finally opened. People were wondering what could be inside that envelope. The Prime Minister, a significant leader of our nation, had made a donation there, and when the envelope was revealed, it contained only Rs 21."

She continued, "This is the state of affairs in our country. Grand announcements are made, various envelopes are presented to you from the stage. However, when you open these envelopes after the elections, there is nothing inside."

Gandhi urged the people to be cautious of such political tactics.

Viral video showed envelope donated by PM Modi

A video had gone viral on social media recently in which the temple of Malaseri Dungri temple in Rajasthan's Bhilwara could be seen opening the envelope that was donated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the temple and offered prayers at the temple on January 28 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put an envelope in the donation box of the temple when he visited the temple and offered prayers.

After nine months when the Prime Minister gave the donation, the temple priest opened the envelope to see what amount has Narendra Modi donated to the temple. The priest who opened the envelope is the one who helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complete the Puja or the rituals at the temple. He can be seen in the video with the Prime Minister when he visited the temple and offered prayer at the temple.

When the priest opened the envelope that was put by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the donation box, he found that the Prime Minister had donated only Rs 21 to the temple. The video of the priest opening the envelope had gone viral on social media.

