2019 Assembly election results: PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah address people post results

Soon after the Haryana and Maharashtra election results were out, in a public announcement Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah congratulated chief ministers of Maharashtra and Haryana for the party’s performance and thanked people for giving the party another opportunity to serve people.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance failed to achieve its target of 220-plus seats, though it did manage to have a clear majority in Maharashtra. However, forming the Haryana government is no piece of cake for BJP. The party is currently in talks with the independent winners in hopes of winning them over.

“The (Manohar Lal) Khattar government in Haryana has made every effort for people’s welfare under the central leadership of (Narendra) Modi. I thank people for making the BJP the single-largest party and giving it another opportunity to serve them,” said Shah in a tweet.

PM Modi’s tweet followed a little later after Amit Shah’s. “I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state’s progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda,” he said in a tweet on Haryana.