2008 Malegaon Blast Case: NIA Team In Bhopal Confirms Pragya Singh Thakur's Medical Report Genuine

Mumbai : The NIA team from Bhopal has confirmed that the medical report submitted BJP leader Pragyasingh Thakur was genuine and she indeed has been advised for a complete bed rest. The NIA on Monday submitted the report before the special court hearing 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The special judge AK Lahoti had on Wednesday asked NIA to verify BJP MP Pragyasingh Thakur's health as she consistently failed to appear before the court citing health issues, which the court said is delaying the trial of 2008 Malegaon Blast case.

After the verification the prosecution on Monday submitted the report. It said that the officer had gone and met the doctor who certified that Thakur needs a bed rest. The report said that the said doctor confirmed that he had visited Takur at her residence on March 30 and had advised her for a complete bed rest. The doctor examined her and also said that Thakur indeed was unwell and needed further bedrest.

The report was taken on record by the court and noted that Takur is indeed unwell. However, the court said in case, if NIA recieves any further information on Thakur's health it should immediately inform the court. Considering this the court has now asked Thakur to appear before the court on April 20.

Last month, on March 11, the court had issued bailable warrant against her as she failed to appear before the court. Besides, on previous occasion, that is on March 5, the court had allowed her exemption plea on the health grounds only on the condition that her lawyer should submit proper medical records and also that she should remain present on March 11. Since she failed to appear before the court on March 11, bailable warrant was issued thereafter. The warrant was later canceled.