 2008 Jaipur bomb blast: Relatives of victims knock on doors of Supreme Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia2008 Jaipur bomb blast: Relatives of victims knock on doors of Supreme Court

2008 Jaipur bomb blast: Relatives of victims knock on doors of Supreme Court

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, along with the victims’ families had met lawyers in Delhi to take forward the legal process.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
2008 Jaipur bomb blast: Relatives of victims knock on doors of Supreme Court | File Photo

Jaipur: The families of the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast victims on Thursday approached the Supreme Court to file a special leave petition (SLP) against the Rajasthan high court order acquitting all the accused. 

Deceased of the blast Tarachand's wife Rajeshwari Devi and Mukesh Tiwari's son Abhinav Tiwari filed the SLP in the apex court. 

LoP met victims' families to take matter ahead

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, along with the victims’ families had met lawyers in Delhi to take forward the legal process.

Senior advocate Hemant Nahata said that the High Court had acquitted the accused due to shortcomings in the investigation. Any deficiency, in this case, cannot be the sole ground for acquittal.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that more than 17 days have passed after the High Court, but the Rajasthan government has not filed an SLP in the case. Looking at this, with the help of the BJP, a plea has been made for justice in the Supreme Court on behalf of the victims' families so that the culprits of the death of 71 innocent people in Jaipur can be punished.

March 29 judgement

The Rajasthan high court had on March 29 acquitted the four accused in the blast case who was sentenced to death by a lower court

Notably, after the acquittal of the accused in the Jaipur bomb blast case, protests were held by the Rajasthan BJP. The party took out a torch procession and demanded to file an SLP against the accused on Wednesday. 

Read Also
Rajasthan govt to challenge acquittal of convicts in Jaipur serial blasts case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2008 Jaipur bomb blast: Relatives of victims knock on doors of Supreme Court

2008 Jaipur bomb blast: Relatives of victims knock on doors of Supreme Court

‘Everybody belittles us’: Bihari man alleges abuse for not knowing Kannada in Bengaluru; video...

‘Everybody belittles us’: Bihari man alleges abuse for not knowing Kannada in Bengaluru; video...

Double trouble for Kejriwal: CBI summons Delhi CM in excise policy case on April 16

Double trouble for Kejriwal: CBI summons Delhi CM in excise policy case on April 16

Amit Shah: No one will dare to attack Ram Navami rallies in Bengal after BJP's victory in 2024

Amit Shah: No one will dare to attack Ram Navami rallies in Bengal after BJP's victory in 2024

Monumental Tribute: Telangana CM KCR unveils India's tallest 125-Ft Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad

Monumental Tribute: Telangana CM KCR unveils India's tallest 125-Ft Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad