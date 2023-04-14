2008 Jaipur bomb blast: Relatives of victims knock on doors of Supreme Court | File Photo

Jaipur: The families of the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast victims on Thursday approached the Supreme Court to file a special leave petition (SLP) against the Rajasthan high court order acquitting all the accused.

Deceased of the blast Tarachand's wife Rajeshwari Devi and Mukesh Tiwari's son Abhinav Tiwari filed the SLP in the apex court.

LoP met victims' families to take matter ahead

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, along with the victims’ families had met lawyers in Delhi to take forward the legal process.

Senior advocate Hemant Nahata said that the High Court had acquitted the accused due to shortcomings in the investigation. Any deficiency, in this case, cannot be the sole ground for acquittal.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that more than 17 days have passed after the High Court, but the Rajasthan government has not filed an SLP in the case. Looking at this, with the help of the BJP, a plea has been made for justice in the Supreme Court on behalf of the victims' families so that the culprits of the death of 71 innocent people in Jaipur can be punished.

March 29 judgement

The Rajasthan high court had on March 29 acquitted the four accused in the blast case who was sentenced to death by a lower court

Notably, after the acquittal of the accused in the Jaipur bomb blast case, protests were held by the Rajasthan BJP. The party took out a torch procession and demanded to file an SLP against the accused on Wednesday.

Read Also Rajasthan govt to challenge acquittal of convicts in Jaipur serial blasts case