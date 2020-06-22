2,000 COVID cases in 5 days send Telangana into a tizzy

Hyderabad

With each passing day, the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana is reaching a new high and sending the alarm bells ringing in the top echelons of the state administration. The first COVID-19 case in the state was reported on March 2 and since then there has been a steady increase in numbers.

It was after 57 days, that is on April 26 the state crossed 1,000 cases mark. It took another month for the next 1,000 cases but within a week the state added 1,000.

It was on June 3 the state crossed 3,000 mark but such has been the surge since then that this figure doubled in a matter of 15 days. It added 1,045 cases in the last two days — 499 on Friday and 546 on Saturday. 1,859 people tested positive since Tuesday.

Telangana also crossed 200 fatalities on Saturday, making it the ninth state in the country to pass that figure. It is at 13th position among states in total number of COVID-19 caes.

While the authorities have been claiming Telangana is in much better position compared to states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and others, the massive surge over the last week and huge jump in daily cases has sparked apprehensions it may overtake some states in the coming days.

Meanwhile, after the over­night high of 491 cases, And­h­ra reported a lower single-day tally of 439 cases on Sunday. It reported 5 deaths in 24 hours. The highest tally of 70 cases was reported from East Godavari and 66 in Krishna.