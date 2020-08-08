2 Union ministers and MP from Rajasthan Covid-19 positive

Two union ministers from Rajasthan, Kailash Choudhary and Arjun Meghwal, have tested positive to the coronavirus. Choudhary, the Minister of State for Agriculture, took to social media to share the information about his health and asked all those who had come in contact with him to stay away from their respective families.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Choudhary wrote, “After noticing some symptoms last night I got tested and my report is positive. I am having some trouble in breathing and am running a temperature. I am in the hospital under the care of doctors.” He is undergoing treatment in Jodhpur. Along with Dharmendra Pradhan and Amit Shah, the two take the number of Union ministers testing positive to four.

Choudhary, an MP from the Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency, had reached Jaisalmer on Friday and met quite a few people. He even held small public meetings. In political circles, the visit was being seen as fallout of the presence of Congress MLAs of the Gehlot faction at a local hotel.

Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources, Arjun Meghwal, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. He too informed about his viral infection through a tweet. He posted, “After exhibiting initial symptoms of Corona virus, I had got myself tested. The first test was negative but the second test has come in positive today. I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to take care of their health."

Meghwal had been in news some days ago for promoting a local brand of ‘papad’ by the name of Bhabhi Ji Papad. He had said in a video that the papad helps the body produce antibodies necessary to fight Covid-19.