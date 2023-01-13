'2 hour flight turned into 10 hour ordeal': Passenger narrates harrowing experience with SpiceJet

Image for representation. | Photo: PTI

The airline industry seems to be in a spot recently as several cases of mismanagement and negligence come to fore. Another such incident has taken place and was narrated by a passenger on Twitter.

A user named Neha Alice Kerketta took to Twitter to share the hardships she had to face owing to the mismanagement by airline company SpiceJet. Neha, expressing her anguish against the airline, said she didn't expect such terrible treatment from SpiceJet.

"2 hour flight turned into harrowing 10 hour ordeal. First the pilot delayed our 8 pm flight by 2 hours and then they lost my bag. I have been running around in CS Mumbai Airport for the past 6 hours and still not found It. Did not expect such terrible treatment from," the user wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The airline industry has been in turmoil recently due to various issues. SpiceJet has been no exception.

DGCA had sought report from SpiceJet yesterday

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday sought a report from SpiceJet on an incident at Delhi airport this week where passengers of a Bengaluru-bound flight had to wait for a long time at the aerobridge.

A passenger had taken to social media and narrated their experience and also shared a video about having to wait for a long time at the aerobridge on Tuesday. It happened with passengers of SpiceJet flight SG 8133 from Delhi-Bengaluru.

The airlines, a day after the incident, said that the flight was delayed due to weather disruption which led to incoming crew extending their duty time limit.

A travel vlogger named Soumil Agarwal posted details of the incident on his Instagram account.

Spicejet Joins Unfortunate List

Spicejet joins the bandwagon of a long list of Indian airline companies which are in the news for all the wrong reasons these days.

Air India is the worst-hit after two incidents of passengers peeing inside its flights mid-air went viral after which the aviation regulator DCGA had to step in to take action against the Tata-owned airline.

IndiGo, Go First and Vistara were also in the news for the various different reasons ranging from unhappy passengers, mismanagement, technical glitches in the flight, hoax bomb threats and aircraft leaving behind several flyers behind.