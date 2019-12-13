2 cousin sisters marry same man, in same mandap in Madhya Pradesh

Parihar's second wife, Rachna (22), is Vinitas cousin. In the viral video, Parihar is seen garlanding both the women. Parihar said he got married once again with Vinita, his wife of nine years, and also tied the knot with her cousin Rachna with the former's consent at the ceremony. He said Vinita has not been keeping well and wanted someone to take care of their children. I got married with Rachna with Vinitas consent. I had got married with Vinita about nine years back and we have three children, two girls and a boy.

In the viral video, Parihar is seen exchanging garlands with both the women. Bigamy is an offence under the Hindu Marriage Act. However, Bhinds Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares said no complaint has been received so far in this case.