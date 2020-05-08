2 Border Security Force troopers succumb to coronavirus, 41 fresh cases in force

New Delhi: With two deaths and 41 more fresh cases of coronavirus in the BSF, the number of infected personnel rose to 193, highest among all central armed police forces (CAPF). In all, as many as 441 paramilitary pe­r­sonnel have been infected.

A BSF official said with braving the challenges of securing frontiers, working with civil administration and shouldering other essential responsibilities, 41 new positive cases have been reported since Wednesday in the force. All the BSF personnel were engaged in essential duties, said an official.

Till Wednesday, 85 BSF personnel, posted at different locations, were found Covid-19 positive while two have died.

The official said a critically-ill patient, who had contracted the infection while visiting super speciality clinics for treatment, died while the other trooper died on Monday in Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on May 3.

“After his death, prior to autopsy, Covid-19 test was done and result came positive by late Wednesday night,” the official said.