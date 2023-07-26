Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel Gets 'Sextortion' Call, Accused Played Porn On WhatsApp Call; 2 Held In Rajasthan

Union MoS Prahlad Singh Patel |

The menace of sextortion calls is not just limited to targetting common people but also ministers and politicians. Delhi Police recently arrested two people from Bharatpur in Rajasthan for targetting and allegedly making "sextortion calls" to the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel.

Read Also Mumbai News: Man Facilitating Money Transfer In International Sextortion Racket Arrested in WB

Delhi Police informs about the incident

The Delhi Police said that the whole incident was reported by Union Minister's secretary, Alok Mohan, reported the Indian Express. The complaint was made in the last week of June and the arrests were made in July's first week, according to the Indian Express.

An officer was quoted saying by the English daily that an FIR was registered in the case and informed that two men were arrested. The two accused arrested have been identified as Mohammad Wakeel and Mohammad Sahib. However, the mastermind of the case, Mohammad Sahib, is still absconding.

Police said that the arrested men are part of an organised "sextortion" racket which made obscene video calls and then threatened or blackmailed the victim.

Minister informs what happened

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, speaking about the incident said that he got a call from an unknown WhatsApp number and when he answered the call, the caller played a porn clip. The minister said he immediately disconnected the call and instructed his office to file a police complaint.

The minister said that he was on a visit to his native place in Madhya Pradesh when the incident took place. The minister said that police informed him that they had traced the callers and that arrests were made in the case.

FPJ Cyber Secure |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)