FPJ Cyber Secure: 58-yr-old Gets Chatty With Facebook 'Friend', Loses ₹ 1 Lakh After Getting Trapped In Sextortion Racket

A 58-year-old man was duped of ₹1 lakh after accepting a Facebook friend request from an unknown woman. The victim, a retired person, received the friend request on July 4 and started talking to the woman on Facebook, later being induced to share his WhatsApp number. On July 9, the victim received a video call from the woman who was indulging in nudity and obscene activity and after initially disconnecting the call, indulged in the same with her after receiving another call the next day. The woman then sent a recording of the conversation to the victim and began extorting money from him, even threatening that the parents of the woman would lodge a complaint against him in Bihar. The victim paid ₹1 lakh on different occasions to the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Victim realizes he was duped

When the demand for money continued, the victim narrated his ordeal to a friend, who informed him that he had been duped by fraudsters. The victim approached the police who have registered an offence under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

