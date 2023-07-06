FPJ Cyber Secure: Youth Loses ₹46,999 In Sextortion Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Sextorts ₹30,000 From Businessman | representative pic

A case has been registered against an individual for alleged sextortion at Shivaji Park Police Station, on July 3. A was registered under sections 420 of the IPC Act, as well all under sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, Kumar Ankit Jha (24), a resident of Dadar, downloaded the 'Quack Quack' dating app and created an account. On July 01, at 11 pm, a girl contacted him through the app. She requested his Whatsapp number without revealing her identity. Kumar Ankit provided his number, and immediately she initiated a video call. However, she claimed that she could not see him and ended the call.

The next day, at 3 pm, the same unidentified girl made another video call to Kumar Ankit on Whatsapp. At that time, he was only wearing his inner garments. The girl, who had a cloth wrapped around her body, suddenly started removing it. Feeling scared, Kumar Ankit quickly ended the call. An hour later, she asked for his Facebook ID, which he provided.

Later, she sent a video to his WhatsApp number in which both of them were seen, and the girl appeared undressed. She then threatened to make the video viral and demanded 10 thousand rupees, but Kumar Ankit refused to transfer the money to her.

A day later, Kumar Ankit received a call from someone claiming to be Cyber Crime Inspector Vikram Pande from Delhi. The caller informed him that a complaint related to his had been received by the Delhi Cyber Police and claimed that his video was visible on YouTube. The caller instructed Kumar Ankit to delete the video within five minutes to avoid any action, and provided a number to Kumar Ankit to delete his video.

Kumar Ankit contacted the provided number, the caller informed him that three of his videos were available on Youtube and demanded ₹15,500 for each video's deletion. Believing the caller, Kumar Ankit promptly transferred ₹46,999 to the fraudulent account details provided.

Shortly after, Kumar Ankit received a call from a different number, where the caller assured him that all three videos had been deleted. However, the caller then used a new trick and stated that the call had exceeded five minutes, resulting in the recording being stored in surveillance. The caller demanded one lakh to remove the recording from surveillance. This time, Kumar Ankit became suspicious and decided not to answer any more fraudulent calls. He proceeded to lodge a case at the police station.

