FPJ Cyber Secure: Elderly Woman Loses ₹94K to Fake Courier Fraud

A 59-year-old woman from Mira Road working with a motor dealership firm became the latest target of cyber fraudsters who siphoned off more than ₹93,000 from her bank account as she tried to enquire about the status of a parcel she was expecting from a courier service.

Interestingly the woman had neither shared her bank details, nor any one time password (OTP).

In her statement to the Naya Nagar police, the complainant said that she received a tracking link to check the status of delivery. Immediately after clicking on the link and entering her courier id. She received a call from an unknown person who asked her to transfer ₹2 to a specified digital wallet to get the contact number of the delivery person. After paying ₹2 she received a message tagged with the mobile number of the delivery person.

The woman had not shared her bank details nor OTP

When contacted, the person said that he will deliver the parcel at 4 pm. While the delivery person never arrived, the woman was shocked to learn that ₹94,996 was deducted from her bank account via four fraudulent transactions. Realising she was cheated; the woman registered a complaint with the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act of 2000 has been registered against the unidentified cyber-crooks. Further investigations were underway.

FPJ Cyber Secure |