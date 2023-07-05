FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Sextorts ₹30,000 From Businessman | representative pic

Mumbai: A 42-year-old man, who is into real estate business, lost Rs30,000 to a woman with whom he had an explicit video call. In his police complaint, the Bandra resident said that he was randomly watching YouTube videos at around 1am on Tuesday when he came across a video having the name and contact details of the accused.

Upon calling the given number, a woman came on the line and she claimed to be from Delhi. They spoke for about 15 minutes after which she made a video call to the complainant. The woman began to undress and asked him to reciprocate, said the police, adding that the explicit call went on for 10 minutes. Later, she sent a recording of the call to the man on his WhatsApp and demanded Rs10,000 to delete the clip. If the demand wasn't met, the accused threatened to make the obscene clip viral.

Man approaches police after repeated demand for money

The man then asked his friend to urgently make an online payment of Rs10,000 to the sextortionist. After the payment was made, he sent a screenshot of the transaction to the woman, who again demanded Rs20,000 and the aggrieved paid it. She then asked for Rs,10,000, after which the complainant's friend asked him to approach the police.

A case has been filed under sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.