 FPJ Cyber Secure: Makeup Artist’s Insta Account Hacked
The complainant is a resident of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and has been in India for the past 10 years.

Somendra Sharma
Mumbai: A 40-year-old celebrity makeup artist from Germany has alleged hacking of her Instagram account by an unknown cyber-fraudster. The incident came to light when the fraudster asked her followers to buy bitcoins.

The complainant is a resident of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and has been in India for the past 10 years. She uses her Insta account regularly to share photos and videos.

Artists's Followers were getting messages asking them to buy bitcoins

In the FIR, she has stated that she tried accessing her account on June 28, around 3.30pm. When she failed to log on with her original email ID, she recalled receiving an email informing her about login changes. Also, many of her followers informed her that they are getting messages asking them to buy bitcoins. The woman then approached the police and got a case registered in the matter on Saturday.

The police are probing how the hacker managed to get control of the woman’s account and whether anyone has been duped by the hacker with the bitcoin lure.

