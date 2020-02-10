1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Munaf Halari Moosa arrested by Gujarat ATS

On Monday, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad apprehended 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Munaf Halari Moosa from Mumbai Airport.
According to news agency ANI, Munaf Halari Moosa was involved in drug trafficking worth Rs 1,500 crores, which was busted last year. He is also an accused in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.
He was on the radar of Gujarat ATS since last year in connection with a drug smuggling racket. The accused, Munaf Halari Moosa, was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on Monday morning upon his arrival from abroad, a Gujarat ATS official said.
Moosa is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts in which around 260 people were killed and more than 700 were injured, he said. After the blasts, he fled the country and was hiding in South Africa, the official said. He was under the ATS lens for his alleged role in the landing of drugs worth Rs 900 crore on the Gujarat coast last year, he said. "The Gujarat ATS is probing his role in the drugs case," the official added.
(Inputs from PTI)
