189 new rail lines under construction: government

New Delhi: As many as 189 new railway lines costing Rs 3.74 lakh crore are in different stages of construction across the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Goyal said railway projects are sanctioned zone-wise and the expenditure on new line projects up to March, 2019 has been Rs 76,917 crore.

"As on April 1, 2019, the Indian Railways have taken up 189 new line projects of length 2,555 km, costing Rs 3,74,753 crore, which are in different stages of execution or planning or sanction," he said during Question Hour.