183 evacuees, including infant, brought back from Ukraine

Mumbai: An Air India Express flight from the Hungarian capital Budapest via Kuwait carrying 183 Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine landed on Saturday morning.

The flight IX 1604 with 182 passengers and one infant landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 11 am, an airline spokesperson said.

The highest number of evacuees (40) were from Kerala, followed by Andhra Pradesh (36), Telangana (30), Tamil Nadu (28) and Maharashtra (11). The remaining passengers were from Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The CSMIA authorities had deployed special measures for their speedy exit and luggage clearance. Later, the states representatives took charge to help their people with lodging-boarding or onward journey plans.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:03 AM IST