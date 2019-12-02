17 killed as three houses collapse in rain-hit Tamil Nadu

In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 17 people, including ten women and two children, were killed in their sleep when a wall collapsed on a row of houses in a village near here on Monday, police said.

A portion of the 15-foot tall private compound wall, totally wet due to heavy rains lashing the area for the past few days, fell on the adjoining tiled-roof houses in Nadur village, over 50 kms from here, around 5 am, burying alive the inmates.

Villagers said the wall built abutting the houses had been an issue.

The Fire and Rescue services personnel with the assistance of locals and police retrieved the bodies from the debris and the operations were continuing, police said.

In Chennai, Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the deaths in the wall collapse and announced a relief of Rs 4 lakh each to their families from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani and Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar visited the spot.