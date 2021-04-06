16 prisoners flee Phalodi jail in Rajasthan, 4 officials suspended

Jodhpur

Four officials were suspended on charges of negligence after 16 prisoners escaped from Jodhpur's Phalodi jail in Rajasthan on Monday evening. Taking cognisance of the incident where jail inmates had fled on Monday evening, the jail administration on Tuesday suspended four officials including a head constable. The officials were suspended on charges of negligence cited in prima facie investigations.

According to an official statement, the prisoners had escaped after allegedly blinding the guards with pepper powder. The incident was reported around 8:30 pm on Monday following which an FIR has been registered at the Phalodi police station.

"It is a serious incident and the dept will ensure accountability of those responsible for it. Meanwhile, the department is in touch with the office of Jodpur Rural, police superintendent to assist in the investigation and recapture of fleeing inmates," DG (Prison) Rajeev Dasot said.