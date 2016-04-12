ConstitutionDay: 16 Famous quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar you ought to know

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, is a celebrated leader, who flagged the ‘Constitution of India’. He was a well-known statesman who fought for the rights of the Dalits and other socially backward classes.

2015 was the 125th birth anniversary year of Ambedkar (14 April 1891), who is known as the father of the Indian constitution, the government decided to celebrate the year in a big way.

Thus the Centre in 2015 declared November 26 as the Constitution Day. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on 19 November 2015, notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate 26 November as 'Constitution Day'.

The day is celebrated to promote Constitution values among citizens. In order to mark this day let us remember him for his own words. Here are 16 inspiring quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar.