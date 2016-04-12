ConstitutionDay: 16 Famous quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar you ought to know

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, is a celebrated leader, who flagged the ‘Constitution of India’. He was a well-known statesman who fought for the rights of the Dalits and other socially backward classes.
2015 was the 125th birth anniversary year of Ambedkar (14 April 1891), who is known as the father of the Indian constitution, the government decided to celebrate the year in a big way.
Thus the Centre in 2015 declared November 26 as the Constitution Day. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on 19 November 2015, notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate 26 November as 'Constitution Day'.
The day is celebrated to promote Constitution values among citizens. In order to mark this day let us remember him for his own words. Here are 16 inspiring quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar.
1. “They cannot make history who forget history”.
2. “Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated”
3. “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity”
4. “Life should be great rather than long”.
5. “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”
6. “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence”.
7. “If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help”.
.8. “We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle”
9. “The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism”.
10. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”
11. “Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.”
12. “Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class.”
13. “The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.”
14. “Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”
15. “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”
16. “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”