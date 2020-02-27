25 per cent work of Ambedkar memorial complete: Minister Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday informed the state Legislative Council that 25 per cent work of the Ambedkar memorial in central Mumbai has been completed. Shinde gave this information in a written reply.

"Of the total work, around 25 per cent is complete. MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) had planned expenditure of Rs 160 crore (for the memorial) during fiscal 2019-20," he said.