Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: 21 best quotes, messages, wishes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or SMS

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a scholar, a social reformer and a celebrated leader who dedicated his life to eradicating social inequality in India. He was a well known statesman who fought for the oppressed and was the face of Dalits. He was independent India's first law and justice minister, and a major architect of the Constitution of India.

Born on 14th April 1891, his reforms are echoed across the country in the form of ‘Ambedkar Jayanti‘. In order to mark this day let us remember him for his own words. Here are 21 inspiring quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

1. “They cannot make history who forget history”.

2. “Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”

3. “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

4. “Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated”

5. “The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India.”

6. “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.”

7. “Life should be great rather than long.”