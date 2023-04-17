'15 din mein jail se nikaal ke...': Atiq, Ashraf's lawyer's shocking revelation on death threat by UP cop | Twitter

Another revelation has been made into the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. As per their lawyer Vijay Mishra, when Ashraf was being taken from Bareily to Prayagraj, a police officer; whose name has not been revealed, had given Ashraf a death threat.

As per an Indiatv report, Ashraf was told that he will be killed in a fortnight. However, Mishra, while making the shocking revelation on Monday said that Ashraf had not given him the name of this police officer. In response to the death threat Ashraf had said that if he was murdered, a sealed envelope will reach the Chief Minister and to the Supreme Court.

Mishra said that the official had said to Ashraf, "Iss baar bache ho lekin 15 din mein jail se nikaal ke kaam tamam kar denge."

Security lapses and allegations

Reportedly, Ahmed had repeatedly alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police were planning to stage an encounter to kill him. He had claimed that the media's presence was the only thing keeping him safe. However, ironically, he was talking to the press when his killers, disguised as journalists, opened fire.

The incident has raised serious questions about the security measures for high-profile prisoners and the lapses in the police system. The Uttar Pradesh government has faced criticism for its failure to protect Ahmed and prevent such a brazen attack.

Atiq Ahmed's criminal background

Atiq Ahmed was a notorious gangster-turned-politician, with a long history of criminal activities. He faced over 100 criminal cases and was the prime accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005. He was also named as an accused in the recent murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a witness in Raju Pal's murder case.

Ahmed had been in and out of prison, with his recent transfer to a Gujarat prison in 2019 due to his alleged involvement in a businessman's kidnapping. His frequent court hearings in Prayagraj and the media attention surrounding his case had raised concerns about his security.