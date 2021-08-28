14 from Kerala join ISIS-K, militant group behind Kabul attacks: Report

At least 14 Kerala residents are said to be a part of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) terror group that took the responsibility for suicide bombing attacks at Kabul airport, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The number of deaths from the suicide bombings was somewhere around 175, including 13 US soldiers.



According to reports reaching from Afghanistan, Kabul is in control of the Haqqani Network as the Zadran Pashtuns are traditionally dominant on the Jalalabad-Kabul axis with the tribe dominant in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province bordering Pakistan. ISKP is also active in the Nangarhar province and has operated with Haqqani Network in the past.

As per reports, a Kerala resident contacted his home, while the remaining 13 are still in Kabul with the ISIS-K terrorist group. After Syria and Levant occupied Mosul in 2014, people from the Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur districts left India and joined the jihadist group in West Asia from where a few Keralites came down to Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Amid chaos and mayhem engulfing the cities of Afghanistan, a video showing a few men, purportedly Taliban fighters, thrashing civilians on the streets of Kabul has gone viral on social media, as per a report by India Today.

The video, shared by Twitter account Ihtesham Afghan, shows the men dressed in black, hitting the civilians with their arms, as they try to run away. It further shows how a Taliban fighter runs after a man, hitting him with the butt of a big gun.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 09:06 PM IST