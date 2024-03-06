113th Birth Anniversary Of Agyeya: Know About His Contributions To India's Freedom Struggle

113th Birth Anniversary Of Agyeya |

Agyeya was born on March 7, 1911, in Uttar Pradesh. He was the son of archaeologist Hiranand Sastri, Agyeya was born in Kasia, a small town near Kushinagar in UP. He played an important role in the Indian freedom struggle and spent several years in prison for his revolutionary activities against the Britishers.

The early life of Agyeya

Sachchidananda Hirananda Vatsyayan was born in a Punjabi Brahmin family where his father was positioned for digging. His mother's name was Vyantidevi. Agyeya's father and mother had 10 children of whom Agyeya was the fourth.

Agyeya spent his early childhood in Lucknow. His father was a scholar of Sanskrit, he encouraged Agyeya to study Hindi and taught him English. Agyeya's Mother Vyantidevi was not much educated.

In 1925 after passing matriculation from the University of Punjab, he moved to Madras and joined the Madras Christian College and did Intermediate in Science in 1927.

Education

Agyeya joined the Forman Christian College in Lahore in 1927 where he studied Physics, Chemistry, English and Mathematics. Later, he enrolled for a master's in English but dropped out later and joined a revolutionary organization Hindustan Socialist Republican Army (HSRA).

Contributions In India's Freedom

Agyeya was arrested in 1930 for involvement in rebellious activities against the Britishers and was arrested on account of his involvement in the attempt to help Bhagat Singh (A Leader of HSRA) escape from jail in 1929. He spent his next four years in jail in Lahore and Delhi. During his prison days, he started writing poems and short stories. Not only that, he joined the Indian army in 1942 and was sent to the Kohima Front as a combatant officer.

Awards

Agyeya has written many stories, and poems and also published books. He published his first collection of poems, Bhagnadutta in 1933. In 1937 after he was released from jail, he published his first short story collection, Vipathga and also published his book Shekhar Ek Jivani in 1941.

Some of his poetry collections are, Bhagndoot, Chinta, Saagar Mudra and Poorva among others. He also received so many awards for his writeups such as he received Sahitya Akademi Award in 1964 for his collection of poems Angan Ke Par Dwar.