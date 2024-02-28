Morarji Desai Birth Anniversary: Unknown Facts About India's Former Prime Minister

Morarji Desai was an Indian independence activist and politician who played a significant role in shaping the nation's political landscape. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 1977 to 1979, leading the first non-Congress government in the country's history. Desai's tenure marked a period of significant political and economic reforms, characterized by his staunch advocacy for civil liberties, fiscal discipline, and transparency in governance.

Desai was a Freedom Fighter

Morarji Desai joined the freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi and also joined the civil disobedience movement against Britishers. During the freedom struggle, he spent many years in jail. With his leadership skills, he became a favourite among people and freedom fighters. In 1934, Desai was elected as the Revenue Minister and Home Minister of the Bombay Presidency (during British rule).

Before the independence of India, he served as Bombay's Home Minister and in 1952 he was elected as Chief Minister of Bombay. He was against the movement of Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti led a movement for Marathi- speaking state of Maharashtra and also opposed the Mahagujarat Movement led by Indulal Yagnik demanding a new state of Gujarat.

First Non-Congress PM

Desai was selected by the Janata Party as their parliamentary leader. The Janata Party was a political party in India. In the 1977 general election, the party defeated the Congress Party in Independent modern India's history.

Unknown Facts about Morarji Desai

Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai once said "One should act in life according to truth and one's faith".

Did you know that Morarji Bhai Desai was honoured with the highest civilian awards from India and Pakistan?

Former Prime Minister was honoured with Nishaan-e-Pakistan in Pakistan in 1990 and Bharat Ratna in 1991.

He worked as a Home Minister in former PM Nehru's incumbency and deputy PM and Finance in Indira Gandhi's regime.

Did you know when Indira Gandhi took away the Finance portfolio From Desai?

Indira Gandhi asked Desai to resign from the finance portfolio and nationalized 14 banks. He resigned and formed the Indian National Congress (Organisation) which was also called Syndicate.