'100 crore COVID-19 doses a symbol of country's strength: PM Modi

A day after India crossed the threshold of 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that 100 crore is not just a figure, but a reflection of the strength of the country and a success of every countryman.



In his televised address to the nation, he said no VIP culture was allowed to sneak into the vaccination regime. "As the disease does not discriminate, there cannot be any discrimination in vaccination. That is why we ensured that the VIP culture of entitlement does not dominate the vaccination campaign," he said.



He also warned people not to become careless in celebrating the upcoming festivals. "No matter how good the cover is, no matter how modern the armour is, even if armour gives a complete guarantee of protection, weapons are not given up while the battle is on."



The Prime Minister said the Government made public participation the first line of defence in the country's fight against the pandemic, noting that the entire vaccination program of India has been Science-born, Science-driven and Science-based.



He said people dispelled the fear that most of them would not go to the vaccination centres. "Vaccine hesitancy remains a major challenge even today in many major developed countries of the world. But the people of India have answered it by taking 100 crore vaccine doses," he remarked.

Going beyond his message on the difficult but remarkable vaccine feat, the PM said not only are record investments being funneled into Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth.



"Just like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a mass movement, in the same way, buying things made in India, buying things made by Indians, being Vocal for Local, has to be put into practice," he stressed. He insisted on people buying every little thing, which is Made in India, which was made by the hard work of an Indian. He said that this will be possible only with everyone's efforts.



Friday, October 22, 2021