10 major takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the ninth consecutive time, addressed the nation from the ramparts from Red Fort in New Delhi.

He began his address by remembering the freedom struggle and those freedom fighters because of whom India became independent.

Modi, who led a unique celebration of the Indian Independence's anniversary year, also made observations about the country's aspirational society.

Here are 10 major takeaways from his speech:

PM Modi says India needs to be developed nation in next 25 years

During his speech, Narendra Modi said that Indians should be working towards becoming a developed country and any vestiges of colonialism should be removed. He then added that all Indians must retain their roots while ensuring there;s unity in diversity.

India is mother of democracy: PM Modi

Noting India is mother of democracy and the ups and downs the nation saw in last 75 years since Independence, he said, "There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power."

India is an aspirational society: PM Modi

"India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society," said PM Modi.

PM Modi's call against corruption, dynastic politics

PM Modi toward the end of his speech hit out at corruption and dynasty politics. He said India's foundation was infected by corruption and likened it to a termite that is making the foundation porous.

Meanwhile he also called upon the citizens to fight against "parivardvadi" politics. "Corruption is eating away at the foundation of India. I want to fight against it. I call upon the 130 crore Indians to help me fight against corruption," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's take on Women Empowerment

Throughout his address, PM Modi brought up women's contribution and how pivotal it has been through the ages. He said that every Indian is filled with pride as they recount stories of Rani laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal.

He said respect for women is an important factor for India's growth. Speaking about excellence of women in different fields, he stressed on the need to extend support to "nari shakti".

PM Modi said respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth and stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’.

PM Modi lists ‘Panchpran Pledge’

Modi listed out fice resolves for citizens of India to achieve the vision of India that freedom fighters dreamt of. He urged everyone to focus on: Viksit Bharat (Developed India), Removing every ounce of slavery among Indians, Work on the pride for our glorious heritage, Ensuring Unity amonst all and fulfilling our fundamental duties.

PM Modi on need of Competitive cooperative federalism for progress

Modi said that the spirit of "Team India" will take the country forward and help fulfill the dreams of 130 crore Indians during the conclusion of his speech. He earlier noted that apart from cooperative federalism which forms the foundation of our democracy, India also needs cooperative competitive federalism.

“We need a competition over progress. If one state has worked to ensure progress, the other must do better. We need cooperative competitive federalism to ensure progress,” he said.

PM Modi's focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat

PM Modi in his address noted that for the first-time India heard a locally made cannon boom from ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

He also illustrated India's progress and said that the country will eventually become self reliant and everyone must contribute. He called upon private entities to participate as well.

Modi noted, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not a government agenda and we [citizens] have to take it forward."

PM Modi on communal disharmony in India

PM Modi in his address on 75th Independece Day called upon citizens to celebrate their diversity and yet maintain unity. He also addressed the communal disharmony and said the "holier than thou" attitude had created rift.