Raffles Hotel Singapore Announces Special Menu, Treats For Father’s Day

Butcher’s Block dining space. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

To make this Father’s Day memorable for dads, Raffles Hotel Singapore has announced an array of treats and new menus. The gourmet dining experiences, with a touch of indulgent treatments, are exclusively curated for the special day. These will be spread across 藝 yì by Jereme Leung, Butcher’s Block, and the historic Tiffin Room. One can then opt for the rejuvenating spa session at the award-winning urban spa sanctuary, Raffles Spa.

Decadent Father’s Day set menu at 藝 yì by Jereme Leung

Relish exquisite contemporary adaptations of provincial Chinese cuisine, masterfully crafted by MasterChef Jereme Leung to honour dads this Father’s Day.

The set menu is offered for both lunch and dinner and is available exclusively on 15 and 16 June 2024.

Main Dining Hall. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

Begin with a medley of decadent appetisers, including the flavourful Fresh Japanese Lily Bulb with Honey Osmanthus Dressing, aromatic Poached Crystal Chicken with Green Pepper Sauce as well as a rich and refreshing blend of Avocado and Crab Meat Tartare served in Crispy Shell with Kristal Caviar. There’s also a umami-filled bowl of Double-boiled Sea Conch Soup with Abalone, Fish Maw, Sea Cucumber & Matsutake Mushroom.

Private Dining Room. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

Date: Saturday and Sunday, 15 and 16 June 2024.

Time: Lunch- 11.30am to 2.00pm. Dinner- 6.00pm to 9.30pm.

Price: Father’s Day Lunch and Dinner Set Menu: SGD 188 plus taxes per guest (minimum of 2 guests). Regular set menus will not be available on these day.

Indulgent Father’s Day lunch experience at Tiffin Room

Treat dad to an intimate dining affair of North Indian flavours at the historic Tiffin Room, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian lunch menus available on 16 June 2024.

Excite the palate with Aam Panna, an energising Indian fruity summer beverage, before relishing in an array of appetisers, including a tangy appetiser of Samosa Chat and Achari Salmon Tikka, a tandoori-grilled salmon kebab paired with pickled onion and cucumber. Its vegetarian alternative in the vegetarian menu is the Achari Subz Tikki, a pan-seared pickled vegetable kebab.

Restaurant interior of the historic Tiffin Room. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

Indulge in a spread of fragrant and aromatic main courses, including Murgh Chettinad, succulent boneless chicken leg with curry leaf and mustard seed; Macchi Lababdar, red snapper balanced with fresh coriander, mint and spices; Kashmiri Lamb Roganjosh, a hearty curry featuring lamb chop with tomatoes and green cardamom; Tiffin Dal Makhani, an organic black lentil curry with tomato puree; and Murgh Mint Pulao, a dish of tender tandoori chicken and spices served atop fluffy Indian basmati rice. For guests who opt for the vegetarian menu, look forward to an assortment of vegetables and spices with the Subz Chettinad; Paneer Lababdar, grilled cottage cheese with spices; Kashmiri Khatte Baigan, baby eggplants broiled with tomatoes; and Cranberry Mint Pulao, cranberry, fresh tomato, mint, and cardamom on a bed of Indian basmati rice.

Freshly prepared flatbreads such as Butter Naan and Laccha Parantha served alongside bowls of chutneys and pickles arrive with each menu, offering a perfect complement to the delectable stews and curries. Add a sweet touch to the conclusion of the meal with Raspberry Praline, a tart raspberry cremeux praline feuilletine topped with swirls of raspberry coulis.

Date: Sunday, 16 June 2024.

Time: Lunch: 12:00pm to 1:30pm.

Price: Father’s Day Lunch Set Menu: SGD 142 plus taxes per guest. Father’s Day Lunch Vegetarian Set Menu: SGD 132 plus taxes per guest. Mera Dabba set menus will not be available for lunch on this day, and a reduced a la carte menu will be offered during lunch.

A culinary dance of wood-fired specialties for dads at Butcher’s Block

The artistry of wood-fired gastronomy shines through in Butcher’s Block’s seasonal selection of premium meats, seafood, and vegetables, all of which are masterfully presented by Chef de Cuisine Jordan Keao.

Wine Library. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

This Father’s Day, Butcher’s Block presents an exclusive delight–300 grams of Westholme striploin with a marbling score of 8-9 that is aged 40 days in a special Eagle Rare bourbon whiskey. This steak is cooked to perfection over the woodfire before being served with a side of salad comprising greens sourced from Butcher’s Block’s local farm.

Date: Sunday, 16 June 2024.

Time: Lunch: 12:00pm to 2:30pm. Dinner: 6:00pm to 9.45pm.

Price: Father’s Day Westholme Striploin Special: SGD 240 plus taxes.

Rejuvenating Treatment Package by Raffles Spa

Gift dad with the perfect wellness experience amidst the verdant sanctuary of Raffles Spa. Begin the luxurious session of repose with a 90-minute Rescue & Release Massage, incorporating rhythmic Swedish-inspired massage techniques that renew, strengthen and heal the body. Elevate the revitalising experience with a complimentary 15-minute soothing scalp massage.

Spa treatment suite. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

Date: 1–30 June 2024.

Time: 9:00am to 7:30pm. Open daily.

Price: A Father’s Day Spa Retreat (Weekdays): SGD 305 plus taxes. A Father’s Day Spa Retreat (Weekend): SGD 340 plus taxes. Complimentary 15-minute Scalp Massage (promotion to be utilised within a single treatment session).

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)