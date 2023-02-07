India to send C130 aircraft carrying medicines to Syria, 2 more C17s with relief materials likely to leave for Turkey |

India has decided send a C130 aircraft carrying only medicines to Damascus, Syria on Tuesday afternoon. Two more C-17 aircrafts are planned for Turkey in the late evening with 60 Para Field Hospital and personnel.

Till now, India has sent NDRF team, rescuers, medical teams & relief material to Turkey.

The second consignment consisting of another NDRF team and relief materials has departed from India on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to reach Turkey soon.

First consignment reached earlier in the morning

First Indian IAF C17 flight with more than 50 NDRF Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads,drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Turkey on Tuesday.

Hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Shipment consists of rescue team, medical supplies, crucial tools, etc.

The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

"India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkiye, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.