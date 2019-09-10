200 unpaid Indian workers in UAE to get wages

Dubai: Some 200 unpaid Indian workers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who have been surviving for months without basic facilities, were set to receive their wages soon, it was reported on Tuesday. "The issue of Al Wasita Emirates Catering Services should be resolved shortly. They will receive their unpaid salaries, air tickets and visa cancellation done hopefully in the next week or so," said Pooja Vernekar, First Secretary (Community Affairs), Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Besides the Indian workers, 75 were from Bangladesh and others from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Egypt, The Khaleej Times said in the report. "We have been hearing this for a while - that things will be sorted out. The mental stress we are facing without food to eat and money to send home is unexplainable," a worker said.

Another worker from Kerala told the Khaleej Times: "We were all depressed as it's Onam and we haven't sent any money home. This news has made this festival very special now. We have been stuck here for more than a year. And now we will soon be able to go home."