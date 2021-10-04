e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 04:09 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 4, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Monday 4 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Trayodashi till 21:04 thereafer Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Som Pradosh/Shiv Ratri/Trayodashi Shraddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Mo, Ta, Ti, Tu. The lucky Number will be 1. Need perfection in work. Emotional and sensitive towards parents. Caring nature but aggressive due to mood swings.

Today worship Lord Shiva read Shiv Stuti Stotra. Today’s colour is White. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date04-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:30
Sunset18:23
Moon set 17:13
Moon rise29:12:00
TithiTrayodashi till 21:04 thereafer Chaturdashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni
Yoga Subha
KaranaGaraja till 09:52 thereafter Vanija
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal07:59 - 09:29
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:03 -12:51
Subh Muhurat09:29 - 10:58

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 05:55 AM IST
