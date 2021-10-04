Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 4, 2021

Today is Monday 4 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Trayodashi till 21:04 thereafer Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Som Pradosh/Shiv Ratri/Trayodashi Shraddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Mo, Ta, Ti, Tu. The lucky Number will be 1. Need perfection in work. Emotional and sensitive towards parents. Caring nature but aggressive due to mood swings.

Today worship Lord Shiva read Shiv Stuti Stotra. Today’s colour is White. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 04-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:30 Sunset 18:23 Moon set 17:13 Moon rise 29:12:00 Tithi Trayodashi till 21:04 thereafer Chaturdashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni Yoga Subha Karana Garaja till 09:52 thereafter Vanija Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 07:59 - 09:29 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:03 -12:51 Subh Muhurat 09:29 - 10:58

