Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 25, 2021

Today is Tuesday 25 May 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 20:29 thereafter Purnima Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Libra till 22:54 thereafter in Scorpio. Today is Nrusimha Jayanti.

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra till 22:54 thereafter Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Swati till 07:04 thereafter Vishakha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ta,Ti,Tu,Te,To. Lucky Number will be 8. Sensitive lovable needs people around. Family oriented and little orthodox.

Today worship Godwss Durga. Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.