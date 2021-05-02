Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 2, 2021

Today is Sunday 2 May 2021, Tithi Shashti till 14:49 thereafter Saptami Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in

Sagittarius till 14:44 thereafter in Capricorn.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius till 14:44 thereafter Capricorn. Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 08:57 thereafter Uttarashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from DH, Bhe, Bho, Ja. Lucky Number will be 3. Nature lover, calm and emotional. Will care for family members.

Today worship Sun Read/ Chant Surya Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.