Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 16, 2021

Today is Sunday 16 May 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 10:00 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra till 11:12 thereafter Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Chha, Ke, Ko. Lucky Number will be 8. Lucky, love nature, animals, Emotional but in dual mind while taking any important decision. Likes painting, sports and arts.

Today worship Sun Read Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.