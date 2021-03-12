Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 12, 2021

Today is Friday 12 March 2021, Tithi Chaturdashi till 15:01 thereafter Amavasya Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 22:49 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from S. Lucky Number will be 2. Child may be stubborn. Need to handle him/her diplomatically. Loving and caring nature.

Today worship Maa Vaishno Devi Chant Mantra of Vaishno Devi. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.