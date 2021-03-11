Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 11, 2021

Today is Thursday 11 March 2021, Tithi Trayodashi till 14:39 thereafter Chaturdashi Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Capricorn till 9:20 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Mahashivratri

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 9:20 thereafter Aquarius Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 21:44 thereafter Satabisha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from G. Lucky Number will be 1. The child will be diplomatic, leadership qualities, and can tackle problems.

Today worship Lord Shiva. Read or Chant Mantra of Lord Shiva. If possible today keep fast which will give you immense power and sacrifice. Today’s colour is Yellow and Light Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.