Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 10, 2022

Today, Thursday (March 10) Krishna Shukla. Tithi is Ashtami till 29:33. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Taurus till 25:01 thereafter Gemini. Today is Durgashtami.

Nakshatra will be Rohini till 11:28 thereafter Mrigashirsha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 25:01 thereafter Gemini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Vu,Ve,Vo. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Dark Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 10-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:52 Sunset 18:45 Moon set 25:38:00 Moon rise 11:55 Tithi Ashtami till 29:33 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Rohini till 11:28 thereafter Mrigashirsha Yoga Priti Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 16:14 thereafter Bhava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 25:01 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:18 ? 15:47 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:25 -13:13 Subh Muhurat 06:52 ? 08:21 & 17:16 - 18:46

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 03:11 PM IST