e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 10, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Thursday (March 10) Krishna Shukla. Tithi is Ashtami till 29:33. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Taurus till 25:01 thereafter Gemini. Today is Durgashtami.

Nakshatra will be Rohini till 11:28 thereafter Mrigashirsha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 25:01 thereafter Gemini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Vu,Ve,Vo. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Dark Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date10-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:52
Sunset18:45
Moon set 25:38:00
Moon rise11:55
TithiAshtami till 29:33
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Rohini till 11:28 thereafter Mrigashirsha
Yoga Priti
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 16:14 thereafter Bhava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 25:01 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:18 ? 15:47
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:25 -13:13
Subh Muhurat06:52 ? 08:21 & 17:16 - 18:46

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 03:11 PM IST