Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 6, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (January 6) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 12:28 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Go,Sa,Si,Su. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date06-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:14
Sunset18:14
Moon set 22:07
Moon rise10:23
TithiChaturthi till 12:28 thereafter Panchami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Satabisha
Yoga Siddhi
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 12:28 thereafter Bhava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:07 - 15:29
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:22 -13:06
Subh Muhurat07:15 - 08:37&16:52 - 18:14

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 05:53 AM IST
