Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 6, 2022

Today, Thursday (January 6) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 12:28 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi.
Nakshatra will be Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Go,Sa,Si,Su. Lucky Number will be 4.
Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|06-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:14
|Sunset
|18:14
|Moon set
|22:07
|Moon rise
|10:23
|Tithi
|Chaturthi till 12:28 thereafter Panchami
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Satabisha
|Yoga
|Siddhi
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 12:28 thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|14:07 - 15:29
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:22 -13:06
|Subh Muhurat
|07:15 - 08:37&16:52 - 18:14
