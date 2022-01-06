Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 6, 2022

Today, Thursday (January 6) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 12:28 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Go,Sa,Si,Su. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 06-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:14 Sunset 18:14 Moon set 22:07 Moon rise 10:23 Tithi Chaturthi till 12:28 thereafter Panchami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Satabisha Yoga Siddhi Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 12:28 thereafter Bhava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:07 - 15:29 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:22 -13:06 Subh Muhurat 07:15 - 08:37&16:52 - 18:14

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 05:53 AM IST