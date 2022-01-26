Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 26, 2022

Today, Wednesday (January 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 28:33. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Libra till 27:11 thereafter in Scorpio. Today is Replublic Day.
Nakshatra will be Swati till 10:05 thereafter Vishakha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra till 27:11 thereafter Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ta,Ti,Tu,Te. Lucky Number will be 6.
Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Athtarvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|26-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:15
|Sunset
|18:26
|Moon set
|12:48
|Moon rise
|26:05:00
|Tithi
|Navami till 28:33
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Swati till 10:05 thereafter Vishakha
|Yoga
|Ganda
|Karana
|Taitula till 17:32 thereafter Garaja
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Tula (Libra) till 27:11 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:51 - 14:15
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|SubhMuhurat
|11:27 - 12:51
