Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 26, 2022

Today, Wednesday (January 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 28:33. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Libra till 27:11 thereafter in Scorpio. Today is Replublic Day.

Nakshatra will be Swati till 10:05 thereafter Vishakha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra till 27:11 thereafter Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ta,Ti,Tu,Te. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Athtarvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 26-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:15 Sunset 18:26 Moon set 12:48 Moon rise 26:05:00 Tithi Navami till 28:33 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Swati till 10:05 thereafter Vishakha Yoga Ganda Karana Taitula till 17:32 thereafter Garaja Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 27:11 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:51 - 14:15 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat SubhMuhurat 11:27 - 12:51

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:28 AM IST